Deputies: Woman who killed husband says she suffered years of abuse although it was never reported

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office were called to investigate a deadly shooting on Monday.

Deputies were outside a home that was taped off on Robin Lake Road near Duncan just after noon. Dispatchers said the call came in as a report of a shooting.

The coroner identified the victim as 64-year-old David Joseph Leo of Robin Lake Road. He was pronounced dead on scene and the coroner said an autopsy is being scheduled to officially determine his cause and manner of death.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Chuck Wright confirmed Leo's wife, 58-year-old Donna Marie Leo, was arrested in connection with the case. Leo was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center around 1:30 p.m.

According to deputies, Leo initially called 911 and said she accidentally shot her husband. After she was detained, deputies said she admitted to shooting him because she had suffered years of mental and physical abuse and she "wasn't going to take it anymore."

Deputies said there were no signs of an assault, no evidence of a struggle or previous reports of domestic violence at the home.

Leo is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

