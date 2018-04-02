Coroner responding to shooting reported in Spartanburg Co.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate a report of a shooting on Monday, according to dispatchers.

Deputies were outside a home that was taped off on Robin Lake Road near Duncan just after noon.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed their agency was responding but said the investigation is in its early stages.

