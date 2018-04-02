Sheriff: Woman arrested after husband's death in Spartanburg Co.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office were called to investigate a deadly reported shooting on Monday.

Deputies were outside a home that was taped off on Robin Lake Road near Duncan just after noon. Dispatchers said the call came in as a report of a shooting.

The coroner identified the victim as 64-year-old David Joseph Leo of Robin Lake Road. He was pronounced dead on scene and the coroner said an autopsy is being scheduled to determine his cause and manner of death.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Chuck Wright confirmed Leo's wife, 58-year-old Donna Marie Leo, was arrested in connection with the case.

Leo was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center around 1:30 p.m.

