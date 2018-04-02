Catch Jupiter by the moon this week

Monday and Tuesday night we'll be able to see the planet Jupiter shining brightly near the moon. If you are looking Monday night, you'll notice Jupiter below the moon, while it will appear to the right of the moon on Tuesday night (according to Earthsky.org).

The moon will no longer be full, but will be waning gibbous, still very noticeable in the sky! You'll see the moon/Jupiter pairing best in the pre-dawn hours.

Skies should be mainly clear for Monday night, but Tuesday night will bring more clouds.