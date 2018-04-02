Very warm spring temps, but colder air is ahead

Temperatures will remain warmer than normal for this time of year through Tuesday, before some rain pushes in for Wednesday. An unseasonable chill arrives for this weekend.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s for most spots. Tuesday will be another very warm day around here with a high of 81 in the Upstate and 77 for the mountains under partly cloudy skies.

Rain moves in late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The system will produce severe weather well to our northwest, but should be weakening to just showers by the Wednesday morning commute. Clouds and lingering rain will keep temps down through the day, with highs only reaching the 60s.

Thursday and Friday look mostly dry and seasonably mild, but the bottom drops out on Saturday as a cold rain moves in! Highs will only get into the 50s through the day! The mountains could see isolated snowflakes or wintry mix, but this looks to be mostly a rain event. Rain clears by Sunday with highs near 60.

