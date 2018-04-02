Warm today, rain overnight, cooler days ahead

Temperatures will remain higher than normal for this time of year today, before some rain pushes in for early Wednesday. Some unseasonably chilly times are ahead, too!

This morning, areas of low clouds are possible as temperatures start generally in the 50s with some mountain areas in the 40s.

Later today, another warm day is expected with highs in the 70s, nearing the low 80s for some in the Upstate.

Rain moves in late tonight into Wednesday. The system will produce severe weather well to our northwest, but should be weakening to just showers by the Wednesday morning commute. Gradual clearing to sunshine Wednesday afternoon should help temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s in the Upstate but stay in the 50s in the mountains.

Thursday starts COLD with temperature in the 30s but with a seasonably mild afternoon as highs reach the 60s. Clouds thicken up on Friday, but most areas stay dry.

A cold rain is likely for much of the area Saturday with Upstate temperatures in the 50s, but the mountains see colder potential and as a result, a wintry mix or brief snow could occur in the high elevations. Clouds and a few showers could linger Sunday and Monday BUT with warmer air and no threat for wintry weather.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.