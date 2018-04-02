City of Asheville releases bodycam videos of arrest leading to strangulation, assault charges against officer

The City of Asheville released nine videos from officer body-worn cameras in an arrest that led to charges against a former Asheville police officer.

Officer Christopher Hickman was charged with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats for his actions during an arrest in August 2017.

City Council issued a statement saying Hickman's actions displayed "clearly excessive" force when arresting a man accused of jaywalking on Biltmore Avenue.

In a recording taken from the bodycam of Hickman, officers approached Johnnie Rush, the man who they said crossed the street without using the crosswalk four times.

After Hickman tries to detain Rush, a foot chase ensues. While running, Hickman can be heard saying in the video, "You know what's funny, is you're going to get [expletive] up hardcore."

During the apprehension, Hickman uses his stun gun to take Rush to the ground where the video shows Rush being punched in the head while he says he can't breathe.

Charges against Rush were later dismissed.

Asheville City Council issued a statement on the video saying they were angry, like many in the community, after seeing the videos.

"We are angry that a black man walking home from a long day at work was stopped for jaywalking — something most of us do regularly without consequence," the statement said. "We are angry that Johnnie Rush was attacked, beaten, choked and tased by a white police officer in violation of City policy and common decency."

