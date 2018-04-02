SLED charges Upstate man in sexual assault from 2017

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate man is facing charges in connection with an assault last year.

The Laurens Police Department requested SLED's assistance in investigating the incident from October 2017. According to police, a relative of the victim works for the City of Laurens, so they asked an independent agency to investigate.

On Monday, SLED said 39-year-old Xavier Torraces Parks was charged with second-degree criminal sexual assault and first-degree assault and battery.

He was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

