Warrants: Woman arrested after stabbing, pulling gun on victim

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman is facing multiple charges after a stabbing on Sunday.

According to arrest warrants, Norveisha Salaya Briggs is charged with attempted murder, pointing or presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Warrants indicate Briggs stabbed the victim with a knife and pointed a firearm at the victim at a location on 9th Street in Boiling Springs.

Investigators said the victim was in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Briggs was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center but has since bonded out.

