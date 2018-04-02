Red Cross helping 3 after home damaged in Greenville County fire - FOX Carolina 21

Red Cross helping 3 after home damaged in Greenville County fire


Fire on 4th Street (Source: Parker Fire District) Fire on 4th Street (Source: Parker Fire District)


The Parker Fire District was called to the scene of a fire that heavily damaged a home on Monday.

Fire chief Steve Alverson confirmed firefighters were called to the single-story home on 4th street around 4 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

Three people were displaced by the fire and are getting help from the American Red Cross.

