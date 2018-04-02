Deputies: Fishermen find body of chihuahua with mouth taped shut in backpack

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said fishermen made a grisly discovery on Wednesday.

According to deputies, the individuals were fishing in the Catawba River at the Yancey Bridge with they located a pink camouflage backpack.

Inside, deputies said they found a dead chihuahua with its mouth taped shut. Deputies said the men left the bag on the riverbank and called the Sheriff's Office the next day.

On Thursday, one of the fishermen returned to the area with a deputy to search for the bag but didn't find it. Deputies said another fisherman claims to have gone back out there Thursday night and found the dog's remains, which are being kept at a local veterinarian's office.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

