PETA says dog with mouth taped shut was alive when tossed in NC river; reward offered in investigation

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said fishermen made a grisly discovery on Wednesday.

According to deputies, the individuals were fishing in the Catawba River at the Yancey Bridge with they located a pink camouflage backpack.

Inside, deputies said they found a dead chihuahua with its mouth taped shut. Deputies said the men left the bag on the riverbank and called the Sheriff's Office the next day.

On Thursday, one of the fishermen returned to the area with a deputy to search for the bag but didn't find it. Deputies said another fisherman claims to have gone back out there Thursday night and found the dog's remains, which are being kept at a local veterinarian's office.

Animal rights organization PETA said a necropsy determined the female dog, approximately 3 to 5 years old, was alive when she was tossed into the river in the bag.

The released images of the pink camouflage drawstring bag and purple floral-printed collar found with the dog's body.

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: Mother gives birth to triplets after having twins

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.