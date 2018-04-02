DA: Henderson Co. child molester gets 65-year prison sentence for sex crimes involving girl he babysat

A convicted Henderson County child molester was sentenced to 65 years in prison for sex crimes involving a 13-year-old girl, per the district attorney.

Per District Attorney Greg Newman, 57-year-old Richard Kevin Chambers of Flat Rock received the sentence after pleading guilty to six felony sexual assault crimes against a 13-year-old victim. The crimes included:

2 counts of statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15

2 counts of crime against nature

2 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child

Per the DA, in August 2017, a local single mother of three noticed Chambers showed an unhealthy interest in her 13-year-old girl. She said Chambers had been staying with the family and helped watch the children while she was working and running errands.

The mother said she took her daughter to the Children’s’ Advocacy Center where her daughter opened up about numerous incidents of sexual contact by Chambers. Henderson County Deputies were contacted and an investigation began.

The allegations made by the juvenile included two incidents where she said Chambers made sexual penetration with her at the home when the mother was away. She said she did not immediately tell her mother or anyone else because Chambers threatened to hurt her family and her if anyone found out about what he was doing to her.

“The child only reluctantly talked when the mother noticed a change in her behavior and the heightened interest in the girl by the defendant,” the District Attorney Neman said.

Chambers initially denied any wrong doing, but upon further questioning he confessed to the crimes and was arrested and charged. He is currently behind bars at the NC Department of Adult Correction. His six charges were consolidated into the two most serious charges, statutory sex offense. He was sentenced to two prison terms of 392 months, or 65 years. He will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 46 years.

“The result achieved in this case shows the value in the partnership between law enforcement and our local advocacy center for abused children,” commented District Attorney Greg Newman. “We are so fortunate that this mother felt comfortable enough to take her daughter to the advocacy center for an interview. This led to law enforcement intervention, which resulted in a confession from the suspect. Services to support the child and her family moving forward from this appalling experience are in place and will be important in helping this child feel further supported by our community. This young lady showed tremendous courage to speak about these abominable crimes to strangers. She also agreed to testify in court if required to do so. We are naturally pleased with the outcome of the case and wish only the best for this young lady in the future. I commend her mother and appreciate her full cooperation with our prosecution of the case,” added Mr. Newman

