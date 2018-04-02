Two lanes reopened after tractor trailer fire on I-85 S in Ander - FOX Carolina 21

Two lanes reopened after tractor trailer fire on I-85 S in Anderson Co.

Tractor trailer fire on I-85 S in Anderson Co. (Credit: Michelle N David Wilkerson) Tractor trailer fire on I-85 S in Anderson Co. (Credit: Michelle N David Wilkerson)
Tractor trailer fire on I-85 S in Anderson Co. (Credit: Michelle N David Wilkerson)
Tractor trailer fire on I-85 S in Anderson Co. (Credit: Jeremy Watkins) Tractor trailer fire on I-85 S in Anderson Co. (Credit: Jeremy Watkins)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

SC Highway Patrol officials confirmed two lanes have reopened after a fire involving a tractor trailer on I-85 South in Anderson County Monday afternoon.

Troopers sent out an alert at 6:09 p.m. saying all lanes were blocked at mile marker 32.

They advise travelers to avoid the area if possible.

No details were released on the fire.

Two lanes were reopened at 7:14 p.m.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more.

