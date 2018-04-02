Greenville Co. deputies ask for help identifying two armed robbery suspects

Greenville Co. deputies need your help identifying two suspects in regards to an armed robbery that occurred at a Marathon gas station on White Horse Rd.

Deputies from the Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene on Mar. 30 around 9:55 p.m.

According to deputies, once they arrived, they learned that two male suspects entered the store, at least one armed with a handgun, and demanded cash from the drawer.

The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, deputies said.

Deputies, with help from a K9, claimed they attempted to track down the suspects on foot, but were unsuccessful.

The males that got away were described as wearing dark clothing, with masks and gloves, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

