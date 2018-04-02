Search and rescue crews say Tryon hiker lucky to be alive

According to Polk County EMS an experienced hiker fell off the waterfall near the Twin Bridge area Sunday around 2:30 p.m. Tryon Fire Chief Geoffrey Tennant says the man was lucky he wasn’t alone.

"He actually had people that saw him go down the falls. They came out and met us at the road when we arrived on scene,” said Chief Tennant, “They told us approximately where he was."

Chief Tennant says crews with several different agencies made contact with the man about an hour later. They had some eyes in the sky that proved to be beneficial.

"We did fly a drone to get a view of what we were confronted with,” said Chief Tennant, “To try and give the people who were going in an idea of what they were going to have to do in terms of building rigging lines."

According to Polk County EMS that hiker sustained injuries to his chest, leg and pelvis. Then 3.5 hours later after they made contact with the man, he was taken by helicopter and is listed in stable condition at mission hospital.

Chief Tennant says hikers need to play it safe while they’re on the trails. Keep a safe distance away from any ledges and keep supplies with you like bandages, food and water.

