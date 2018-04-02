Deputies: Knife-wielding suspect steals elderly woman's purse at Greenville Co. home

Investigators were on scene of a home burglary in Greenville County in Monday.

Per dispatch, the incident took place at a home on the 300 block of Bethuel Church Road.

Deputies said a male suspect armed with a knife grabbed the victim who was sitting on her porch and forced her into the home. The suspect demanded cash and stole a purse before fleeing, deputies said.

The family of the 87-year-old victim said the woman went outside to sweep her porch when a person armed with a knife came up behind her and forced her back in. She is doing okay physically, but is very scared, they said.

Augusta Road was blocked off during the investigation.

Attempts to track the suspect were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 23-CRIME.

