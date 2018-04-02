Dispatch: Law enforcement investigating home burglary in Greenville

Dispatchers say, investigators are on scene of a home burglary in Greenville County.

Per dispatch, the incident took place at a home on the 300 block of Bethuel Church Road.

Per the family of the 87-year-old victim, the woman went outside to sweep her porch when a person armed with a knife came up behind her and forced her back in. She is doing okay physically, but is very scared, they said.

Augusta Road is currently blocked off, per officials.

