Dispatch: Law enforcement investigating home burglary in Greenvi - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Law enforcement investigating home burglary in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Scene of home burglary in Greenville. (4/2/18 FOX Carolina) Scene of home burglary in Greenville. (4/2/18 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers say, investigators are on scene of a home burglary in Greenville County.

Per dispatch, the incident took place at a home on the 300 block of Bethuel Church Road.

Per the family of the 87-year-old victim, the woman went outside to sweep her porch when a person armed with a knife came up behind her and forced her back in. She is doing okay physically, but is very scared, they said.

Augusta Road is currently blocked off, per officials.

A FOX Carolina crew is on scene, working to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Woman who killed husband says she suffered years of abuse although it was never reported

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.