Gaffney City Fire officials respond to two fires, two sleeping residents survive

The Gaffney City Fire Department responded to two structure fires in East Gaffney on the morning of Apr. 2.

Shortly after 8 a.m. fire officials said they arrived at a single family home showing smoke and fire.

During the fire, the lone occupant of the house was asleep and was able to escape through a bedroom window before fire officials arrived. Even with no sign of a working smoke alarm, fire officials said the lone occupant made it out with no injuries.

According to fire officials, the cause of this fire was determined to be electrical in nature.

While returning to the station, the crew was then alerted to another structure fire in Gaffney. The crew responded to an outbuilding with fire showing, said officials.

Fire officials said this fire was caused by the subject falling asleep with smoking materials. As a result, the one person was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center and is expected to survive.

After today's misfortunes, the Gaffney City Fire Department hopes to bring awareness to fire prevention.

