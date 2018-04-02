The small town of Ninety Six welcomes big talent for SC Festival of the Stars

The town of Ninety Six welcomes Tracy Lawrence for the 2018 SC Festival of the Stars on Jun. 30, 2018.

Along with Lawrence, some other artists include SplitShot, Trey Calloway, and Chris Turner.

This event is free as always, but you can get up close and in front of the stage with VIP tickets to see Lawrence and others perform. These tickets guarantee you a seat, in a non-cramped private viewing area. The free viewing is located behind the VIP area.

This is some BIG news for this small town, get your tickets today!

To get your VIP tickets click here: www.eventbrite.com

