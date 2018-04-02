Anderson Co. Sheriff's office welcomes newest K9, Gunner

The latest addition to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office is a chocolate lab named Gunner.

The sheriff's office would like to introduce the community to Gunner, as he has been with them for a short time now.

Gunner is partnered with Sergeant Mize who oversees the sheriff's office K9 unit, which currently has seven K9s that handle calls for everything from explosive devices, to drugs and fleeing suspects, to missing persons.

The K9 teams provide an extremely valuable service to the agency and are vital to keep the community safe. Gunner is now apart of the family and is excited to serve his community!

