Crews working to retrieve passengers from car that drove 250 ft over embankment on Blue Ridge Pkwy

Buncombe County Emergency Service officials say crews are currently working to retrieve passengers of a vehicle that drove 250 feet over an embankment on Blue Ridge Parkway on Monday.

Crew members are repelling to the people inside the car, but they are unsure if there are any survivors, officials said.

The incident took place on Blue Ridge Parkway at mile marker 364. The call came in at 8:05 p.m.

Reems Creek Fire Department is the lead agency on scene. Blue Ridge Parkway Fire Department is also on scene.

