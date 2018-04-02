Police: Man riding moped shot to death in Spartanburg - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Man riding moped shot to death in Spartanburg

Charles Wilburn (Source: Family) Charles Wilburn (Source: Family)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg Police and the coroner said they were investigating a shooting incident on Anita Drive that claimed a man's life Monday evening.

Officers say the shooting took place near Maxine Drive a little after 8 p.m.

At 11:21 p.m., the coroner said he was called out to the scene. He identified a 53-year-old male victim as Charles Andre Wilburn of Spartanburg. The coroner said Wilburn was pronounced dead on scene at 8:18 p.m.

Officers said it appears Wilburn was riding a moped south on Anita Drive before he was shot. The cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy on Tuesday.

Police said they are seeking to locate a champagne or maroon-colored vehicle seen leaving the area.

No suspects have been confirmed at this time.

