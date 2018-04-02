Police, forensics respond to shooting in Spartanburg - FOX Carolina 21

Police, forensics respond to shooting in Spartanburg

Scene on Anita Drive. (4/2/18 FOX Carolina) Scene on Anita Drive. (4/2/18 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg Police and forensics are on scene of a shooting incident on Anita Drive Monday evening.

Officers say the shooting took place on Anita Drive at Maxine Drive a little after 8 p.m.

No further details were available.

