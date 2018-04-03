Valpak stuffing real checks for $100 in some of their blue envel - FOX Carolina 21

Valpak stuffing real checks for $100 in some of their blue envelopes

Specially marked Valpak envelope (Source: Valpak) Specially marked Valpak envelope (Source: Valpak)
Turns out those blue Valpak envelopes that often go straight from the mailbox to the trashcan may have more than coupons inside.

Valpak announced that it will randomly place checks for $100 in specially marked envelopes every month in 2018.

The checks are made out to “Cash.”

The company said it has been giving cash away since 1988, but only in select markets. This year will be the first time Valpak gives away cash in all 150 areas in which the company operates.

