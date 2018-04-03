Union Co. deputies ask for help tracking down runaway

Union County deputies have asked for the public’s help tracking down a missing or runaway teen.
Deputies are searching for Joshua Isaiah Massey.
He was last Monday around 10:30 p.m. on Churchill Street in Union.
Massey is 5’ 9” tall, 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was also carrying a gray and white book bag.
Anyone with information on Massey’s location is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800.
