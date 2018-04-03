Police: Teen charged after stabbing 6-year-old brother in the neck

Brevard police are investigating after a six-year-old child was stabbed Monday night, according to Chief Phil Harris.

Harris said officers were called to the Mountain Glen Apartments just after 11 p.m. from a mother who stated that her 17-year-old son had stabbed her six-year-old son.

Harris said the teen fled before officers arrived but they did locate the young boy with a stab wound to his neck.

The boy transported to the Transylvania Regional Hospital. Harris said the boy needed stitches but the injury was not life threatening. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Officers found the teen elsewhere in the apartment complex and took him into custody.

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily harm. He is currently being held on a $40,000 bond.

MORE NEWS: Valpak stuffing real checks for $100 in some of their blue envelopes

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.