Deputies investigating after man claims he was held down, burned by 2 people

Spartanburg County deputies said they are investigating after a 51-year-old man claimed two men held him down and burned the back of his legs.

Deputies said they met with the victim on Monday on 21 Street but he told them the assault happened at an address on Jordan Road back on February 25.

According to incident reports, the two men became upset when he would not give them his camper.

Deputies said they did observe several scars and blisters on the victim’s calves.

When asked why he did not report the incident immediately, deputies said the victim told them he didn’t want to get anyone in trouble with the law at the time.

The victim did give deputies names of the men he said were involved. Deputies have not said if those men will face charges.

