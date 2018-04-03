District: 5th grader suspended after confessing to writing bomb threat on Jackson Co. school wall

Superintendent Dr. Kim Elliott with the Jackson County School District said a fifth-grade student has been suspended after confessing to writing a bomb threat.

Elliott said the bomb threat was found written on a bathroom wall by an employee at the Fairview School on March 27.

The threat on the wall referenced a bomb and the building but did not name any students or people.

Elliott said the student was suspended for ten days with the recommendation of long term suspension.

Elliott said the school’s bathrooms are now being closely monitored.

The incident was one of three bomb threats made against Jackson County schools that are under investigation.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.

