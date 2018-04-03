Deputies investigating after tools stolen from Herald Journal building

Spartanburg County deputies said they are investigating after someone broke into the Spartanburg Herald Journal’s facility on Herald Journal Boulevard and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of tools.

Deputies said they were called to the facility on Monday and spoke to a worker who said a Craftsman tool box containing $4,000 worth of tools was stolen. A cart full of tools was also found next to a door, which had been damaged. The break-in likely happened over the Easter weekend.

No suspects have been named.

