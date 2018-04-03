Spartanburg police investigating shooting

The Spartanburg Police Department was called to investigate a shooting on Monday night.

Officers said when they arrived on scene near Arizona Avenue and Massachusetts Boulevard, they were flagged down by people standing around a man on the ground.

The victim was bleeding from his face but was conscious and breathing, officers said. When asked, the victim said he did not know who was responsible for the shooting.

He was transported to the hospital and witnesses were transported for questioning.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: No bond for woman deputies say admitted to killing husband after years of alleged abuse

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.