Becoming mostly sunny and breezy today, COLD tonight

Frost and freeze concerns develop tonight, and we're looking ahead to more rain for parts of the weekend.

Clouds slowly clear through the day, becoming mostly sunny toward afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s. A wind advisory has been issued for the mountains of McDowell, Yancey, and Mitchell Counties until 8 AM Thursday. Breezy and windy conditions are likely through the afternoon and evening.

Those winds relax overnight, leaving a COLD start to Thursday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 20s for the mountains and mid 30s for the Upstate.

The rest of Thursday is looking sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s, and Friday should also be fairly close to normal for this time of year. Clouds will increase late Friday as our next system approaches.

Watch for rain to develop across the area on Saturday with temperatures generally in the 50s, but it's possible that warmer air could bring a small thunderstorm potential to the Upstate. It's also possible cold air could move into the mountains just enough to create a brief wintry mix in elevations >3500 ft - a very uncertain forecast still!

Some clearing is expected for Sunday, but we'll still have a chance for a few showers to move back into the area by early next week.