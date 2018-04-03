Showers toward early Wednesday, cooler trend begins

Showers are back in the forecast after a very warm Tuesday. Cooler air will slowly push in for the rest of the week and this weekend.

Tonight expect showers to move in after midnight. A few t-storms are possible in the early AM hours of Wednesday in western NC, but the Upstate will just see spots of light rain for the morning commute. Rain should clear out after 11AM, leaving sunshine and high in the 60s.

Thursday is looking sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s, and Friday should also be fairly close to normal for this time of year. Clouds will increase late Friday as our next system approaches.

Watch for a chilly rain to develop in the Upstate on Saturday, while the mountains could see a brief wintry mix above 3,500 Ft. Highs will stay in the 50s all day long.

Some clearing is expected for Sunday, but we'll still have a chance for a few showers then as well.