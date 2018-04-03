Deputies: Child porn videos found on phone of former Upstate youth academy education director

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing child sex charges after deputies were notified of allegations by the Department of Social Services.

Deputies said during the investigation, they uncovered videos containing pornographic content involving children on an electronic device belonging to 39-year-old William Avery Moulton-Fowler.

According to arrest warrants, the videos were on his phone.

The Williamston Police Department confirmed Moulton-Fowler was the former director of education for Williamston Youth Academy. According to a bio on the school's website, Moulton-Fowler is highly specialized in special education programs and was formerly the director of an autism program in Atlanta.

Moulton-Fowler was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released from the Greenville County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

MORE NEWS: 'Condom snorting challenge' is the latest dangerous trend to go viral on the internet

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.