Police: Employee's $4,000 ring taken from Haywood Mall

The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect after a $4,000 ring was taken from Haywood Mall.

Officers said a woman captured on surveillance video was seen adjusting the ring after picking it up from a bed in Macy's in February.

Police said an employee removed the ring to make a display bed and walked away briefly. When she returned the ring was missing.

The ring has not been turned into mall security or the lost and found.

Anyone with information about the suspect in the surveillance image is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

