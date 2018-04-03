Woman needs wheelchair after being slammed by neck into floor for confronting man about drug use

Woman needs wheelchair after being slammed by neck into floor fo - FOX Carolina 21

The Solicitor's Office said a Spartanburg man pleaded guilty to violence against a woman who confronted him about his drug use.

In May 2017, the victim told Levar Terrell Fernandez that she wanted to leave him during a confrontation about his use of drugs on Bethlehem Drive.

Fernandez picked up the victim and slammed her against the floor by her neck, leaving her with a spinal cord injury that still affects her to this day.

She was hospitalized for more than two months after the incident and addressed the court from a wheelchair on Tuesday.

Fernandez pleaded guilty to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was sentenced to 12 years in jail followed by 5 years of probation. He will have to serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release.

