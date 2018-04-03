Deputies: Missing 11-year-old may be with mom who was supposed to turn over custody amid DSS investigation

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing child.

Deputies said 11-year-old Kaytelynn Leeann Kirkpatrick may be in the custody of her mother, Patricia Franklin.

Deputies said Franklin was supposed to turn over custody of Kirkpatrick to her father last week amid a DSS investigation into possible drug use at their home on Lytle Mountain Road.

Kirkpatrick was reported missing by her father on Mar. 29.

The pair may be traveling in a blue Dodge Caravan with tag EJW-3252.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kirkpatrick or Franklin is asked to call 828-652-2235.

