Deputies say missing McDowell Co. 11-year-old found safe - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies say missing McDowell Co. 11-year-old found safe

Kaytelynn Kirkpatrick (Source: MCSO) Kaytelynn Kirkpatrick (Source: MCSO)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says a missing child has been located unharmed.

Deputies believed 11-year-old Kaytelynn Leeann Kirkpatrick may have been in the custody of her mother, Patricia Franklin.

Deputies said Franklin was supposed to turn over custody of Kirkpatrick to her father last week amid a DSS investigation into possible drug use at their home on Lytle Mountain Road.

Kirkpatrick was reported missing by her father on March 29.

Deputies said they believed the pair may have been traveling in a blue Dodge Caravan with tag EJW-3252.

On Wednesday, deputies announced that the child had been found safe.

