Mother's song to Upstate baby battling terminal illness goes viral

A video of an Upstate mother singing to her son is going viral after it was posted by the Duke Cancer Institute.

In March, the Duke Cancer Institute posted to Facebook saying they heard a sound like "the voice of an angel" and found Abigail Tanner at a piano. Tanner was at Duke for a neurology appointment and was moved to serenade her infant son, Lincoln.

At only 1 year old, Lincoln is battling a very rare, terminal form of epilepsy called Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy (MMPSI).

The video of Tanner singing Loren Allred's "Never Enough" to Lincoln has received hundreds of thousands of views and reactions.

>>CLICK HERE TO WATCH<<

FOX Carolina is sitting down with Tanner for more details about Lincoln's journey.

