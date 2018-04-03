Hartwell mayor confirms health insurance cancellations for city employees

The mayor of Hartwell confirmed on Tuesday that the city will no longer provide health insurance for its employees. The change will go in to effect on May 1.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the cancellation was announced to department heads Monday night and brokers have started meeting with each employee to talk about their health needs and make a recommendation for health insurance.

Johnson said the cancellation was made because Blue Cross Blue Shield's premium amount went up 99 percent and the city did not have enough in the budget to cover the overages. He said they will eventually have to pay a penalty, but at this time they are not sure how much.

“It's a pretty emotional situation because it has real life effects and consequences we'll be able to see," said Mayor Johnson. "We just tried to make best decision for everyone involved.”

The mayor said the city is hoping to roll out some sort of compensation to offset the loss, but he is not sure what or when.

He said he knows the majority of employees will stay, but that there will probably be some who look elsewhere.

The health insurance cancellation does not affect the mayor. He said he will still be covered through his employer.

