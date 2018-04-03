Resolution to restructure GHS debt passes roll-call vote

On Tuesday night the Greenville County Council approved the restructuring of Greenville Health System debt in a roll-call vote.

The resolution, which was previously delayed, sought to refinance $1.5 billion in bonds belonging to Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health, which are partnering to create a new non-profit health company.

Sen. William Timmons asked the council in December 2017 to delay voting on the resolution, claiming it could interfere with a pending lawsuit.

In Tuesday's vote, the resolution was approved 9-3. Council members Ballard, Barnes and Meadows voted against the resolution.

