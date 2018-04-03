Police: Upstate woman charged with arson after unoccupied home caught fire in Greer

Greer Police say an Upstate woman was arrested on Tuesday after a house fire Monday evening.

Multiple fire crews responded to the blaze on Leach Street around 2 p.m. The fire was under control within minutes.

No injuries were reported, but the fire was under investigation.

After an interview, police say 62-year-old Annie Goldsmith of Greer was arrested in relation to the blaze. She was charged with second degree arson and is currently behind bars at the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office on a $15,000 bond.

No further details were released on her alleged involvement.

Officials say the home was unoccupied.

