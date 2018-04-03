Deputies: Teen arrested after jumping from moving car while armed with weapon during chase in Oconee Co.

An Upstate teen was arrested on Tuesday after deputies say he led them on a chase through the county and presented a weapon.

Deputies say 17-year-old Keith Allen Alexander Jr. led deputies on a chase through the Salem, Mountain Rest area of Oconee County at speeds reaching 75 mph.

They said Alexander eventually ended up driving down an old logging road and jumped from his car while it was still moving, armed with a weapon.

Alexander's car then struck a tree in the woods.

Deputies say Alexander was arrested without incident.

At this time, the complete list of charges is not available but deputies say his charges will include reckless driving, failure to stop and unlawful firearm charges.

