Seneca PD working on community relations by playing catch, giving out free ice cream

The Seneca Police Department is having a little fun with the community it serves with a new program centered around...free ice cream!

Officers with the Seneca PD started a program in 2017 where they give out free ice cream, popsicles and toys to the kids in the housing projects. Officers wanted to start the program to enhance community relations.

Lt. Casey Bowling and Investigator Mike Teramano headed the project and many of the officers thought it was a great idea and wanted to participate.

On Tuesday, a mother caught the officers playing out in the community. She said they gave everyone popsicles, kids stickers and toys as well as played music on the intercom and threw the football with the kids.

The officers are usually out in the community during breaks like spring break and summer when children are out of school.

