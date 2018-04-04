Family searches for answers months after Greenville man's unsolved murder

A family is breaking their silence about their loved ones death earlier this year.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Timothy McClellan was shot inside Lady Godiva's Club on January 20. Deputies said he was thrown into a car and moved to the QuickTrip on Augusta Road.

According to deputies, McClellan was pronounced dead on the scene, and another gunshot victim was taken to the hospital. That victim was later identified as Charles Brewster. Brewster said he suffered 3 gunshot wounds to the chest, but after a stint the ICU, he ultimately survived.

Now, nearly 3 months have passed since McClellan was gunned down at the Greenville County club, and his family said they are no closer to finding out what happened.

"It would just make it much easier if we had some kind of justice or something to go off of instead of just sitting here wondering every day," Adrienne Smith, McClellan's girlfriend of 15 years, said.

Despite countless eyewitness and a surviving victims testimony, Timothy's death investigation has brought forth few leads, and his loved ones said that makes his death that much harder.

"Its hard," Smith said, "I still go through it everyday."

Timothy's friend, Charles Brewster, said he also relives his friend's death everyday.

"I heard a loud pop, pop pop!" Brewster said, "The first shot went through the glass. He was standing up and the detectives told me he was shot in the back. Then they turned around and shot me 3 times in the chest."

Charles said he lives with the burden that he survived and one of his closest friends did not, but said there is a reason he's still here. Brewster said he hopes his account of what happened will help bring Timothy's killer to justice one day.

"It's something I've got to live with for the rest of my life and it's not easy because lost my best friend," Brewster said, "I'm supposed to be gone, but I'm here for a reason."

