Vehicle fire in Upstate captured on Facebook Live

Vehicle fire in Upstate captured on Facebook Live

Vehicle fire on Cooper Road. (Credit: Matt Prickett) Vehicle fire on Cooper Road. (Credit: Matt Prickett)
POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in Powdersville Tuesday evening.

Per dispatch, the car fire took place on Cooper Road around 10:30 p.m.

Fire crews responded and were able to put out the fire and the vehicle was towed.

No injuries were reported. Officials are not sure what caused the fire.

No details were released on the occupants in the vehicle.

A witness captured the blaze on Facebook live:

