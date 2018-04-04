Greenville activist group hosts event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on anniversary of his death

Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. People across the nation are remembering the iconic civil rights leader and the legacy he left behind.

Dr. King was shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee a day after giving his "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech. The activist touched many lives and continues to inspire people to pursue his dreams.

Freedom Fighters Upstate is hosting an event Wednesday in Greenville to honor Dr. King's work. It will be at McAlister Square on S. Pleasantburg Drive from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

"I feel that Dr. King was a phenomenal human being. He promoted civil rights, equality, unity, peace, non-violence and everything that I stand for and Freedom Fighters Upstate stands for," said Traci Fant of Freedom Fighters Upstate.

Fant decided to plan the event to make sure people in our area have a way to remember Dr. King. There will be a Kid's Zone where children are encouraged to write down their dreams, a "Walk Through History" exhibit and live entertainment.

"As a youngster, growing up, I always learned about Dr. King and Rosa Parks and the different people who allowed us to become activists and to empower us to speak out the way that we do," said Fant.

The event is free and open to the public.

