Deputies release surveillance images of masked suspects in Marathon armed robbery

Deputies release surveillance images of masked suspects in Marathon armed robbery

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies have asked for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery at a Marathon gas station.

Deputies said the Marathon at 6400 White Horse Road was robbed on March 30 just before 10 p.m.

Deputies said two masked male subjects entered the store with a gun and demanded cash from the drawer. 

The men left the store with cash in hand.

K-9s were brought in to search for the suspects, but did not locate them. 

On Wednesday, deputies released surveillance images of the suspects and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864- 23-CRIME.

