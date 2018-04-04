Kenny Rogers cancels tour due to 'health challenges'

Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort announced Wednesday that Kenny Rogers has been advised by a doctor to cancel all performances through the end of the year.

Rogers was set to perform at the resort on May 26 as a stop on his final world tour, The Gambler's Last Deal.

According to Harrah's, Rogers has been working through "a series of health challenges." Doctors expect a positive outcome but recommended he cancel the tour to focus on recuperation.

"I didn't want to take forever to retire," Rogers said. "I've thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on 'The Gambler's Last Deal' tour. I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they've given me throughout my career and the happiness I've experienced as a result of that."

Harrah's said refunds will be available at point of purchase. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded to the card used to buy the tickets.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.