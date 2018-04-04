SC DHEC debuts new mobile unit to help Upstate women & children

A new mobile unit from SC DHEC is helping women make sure their children are getting the nutrients they need.

The van is for the department's WIC program. WIC stands for woman, infant and children. It gives moms access to the proper nutrients for their children. Women have to qualify to become part of the program. To find out if you qualify, click here.

WIC helps thousands of women and children in the Upstate, according to Ashlee Roush, the WIC Mobile Unit's Administrative Assistant. Roush hopes the unit will allow DHEC to reach even more people now that employees are able to move and make themselves available throughout the Upstate.

"If they have a sick child or they live closer to this area, we hope that they're going to really enjoy that they can just come here. It's private in here and it's going to be, hopefully, a very fast process," explained Roush.

The van is staffed with an administrator and nutritionist. They are able to do everything they would normally do at a DHEC office inside the unit. Roush said they won't turn away walk-ins, but appointments are preferred. You can schedule an appointment at the WIC mobile unit by clicking here.



The WIC mobile unit will be traveling throughout the Upstate. It was at the Anderson County Library on Wednesday. To find out where it will be, you can follow SC DHEC on Facebook and Twitter.

